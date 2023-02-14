Loan per agriculture household in state third highest in country: Report

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, February 13

The average outstanding loan of Rs 2,03,249 per agricultural household in Punjab is the third highest in the entire country after Andhra Pradesh, which has an average outstanding loan of Rs 2,45,554 per agricultural family and Kerala Rs 2,42,482. Nagaland with the figure of Rs 1,750 has the lowest outstanding loan per agricultural household in the country.

The report titled “Situation assessment of agricultural households and land and livestock holdings of households in rural India, 2019,” prepared by National Statistical Office, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance in reply to a question by the Shiromani Akali Dal president and Ferozepur Member of Parliament, Sukhbir Badal.

The outstanding loan per family from other states in the region, include Haryana (Rs 1,82,922), Himachal Pradesh (Rs 85,824)and Jammu and Kashmir (Rs 30,435).

In reply to another specific question, the report stated that the Centre had no plans to waive off loans of farmers of Punjab taken from banks and money lenders.

The question by the former Deputy Chief Minister is relevant in context of high number of farmer suicides and major political parties promising loan waiver in case voted to power.

A recent study by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) revealed that 9,291 farmers in six districts committed suicide from 2000-18. The study further revealed that at least 88 per cent farmers committed suicide due to farm-related debts.

Besides other issues, loan waiver is one major demand for which farmers are protesting at different places in the state.