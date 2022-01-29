Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Tarn Taran, January 28
A bank has written to the EC against allowing Congress candidate Ramanjeet Singh Sikki to file nomination papers in the upcoming Assembly polls. Sikki is contesting from the Khadoor Sahib seat for the third time.
The CEC has forwarded the letter to the district electoral officer for further action, with copies to the AICC and PCC. The SDM-cum-Returning Officer had been asked to take necessary action, said Additional DC Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal. — OC
