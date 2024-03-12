Ludhiana-based BJP leader made member of NISD GC

Ludhiana, March 11
A Ludhiana-based leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, has been nominated as the member of the General Council (GC) of the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), which functions under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Bindra, who is the first one to be taken on board from Punjab, was among four non-official members, who have been nominated as specialist representatives of the voluntary organisations/ social workers.
A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry’s Deputy Director (Administration and Planning), Manoj Hatoj.
Elated over the elevation, Bindra said he was honoured to be taken on the NISD GC. “I will strive hard to plead the state’s cause and ensure maximum benefits for our state,” he said, while thanking the Union Government and the BJP’s Central and Punjab leadership for his nomination.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...