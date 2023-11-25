Local Bodies Dept to auction assets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

To mop up resources for development works in improvement trusts, the Punjab Local Government is in the process of preparing an inventory of properties that can be auctioned.

All the improvement trusts have been asked to send a list of properties. Citing increasing financial liability of the improvement trusts, the development works in the civic bodies have been suffering over the years. Over the years, some of the improvement trusts have been shut down by the government.

The financial crisis-hit civic bodies department has directed all the improvement trusts in the state to create an annual calendar to sell off their assets that have been lying unattended for the past several years, thus leading to liabilities.

The department has a large number of properties leased out on nominal rentals. The department has been contemplating a one-time settlement scheme with those having rented these properties. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Patiala Improvement Trusts have a large asset base.