Local Bodies Dept to auction assets

Chandigarh, November 24
To mop up resources for development works in improvement trusts, the Punjab Local Government is in the process of preparing an inventory of properties that can be auctioned.
All the improvement trusts have been asked to send a list of properties. Citing increasing financial liability of the improvement trusts, the development works in the civic bodies have been suffering over the years. Over the years, some of the improvement trusts have been shut down by the government.
The financial crisis-hit civic bodies department has directed all the improvement trusts in the state to create an annual calendar to sell off their assets that have been lying unattended for the past several years, thus leading to liabilities.
The department has a large number of properties leased out on nominal rentals. The department has been contemplating a one-time settlement scheme with those having rented these properties. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Patiala Improvement Trusts have a large asset base.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...