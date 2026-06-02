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Home / Punjab / Local Government Secretary, Director among 7 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

Local Government Secretary, Director among 7 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

Manjit Brar has been posted as Secretary, Medical Education and Research, and Kulwant Singh as Director, Higher Education

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:51 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Local Government Secretary Manjit Brar and Local Government Director Kulwant Singh were transferred in an administrative overhaul on Tuesday night.

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They were replaced by Ghanshyam Thori and Harshuinder Singh Brar.

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Manjit Brar was posted as Secretary, Medical Education and Research, and Kulwant Singh as Director, Higher Education.

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Sakshi Sawhney, who was transferred as the Director, Town and Country Planning, recently, was given the charge of Director, National Health Mission.

A total of seven IAS officers were transferred.

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