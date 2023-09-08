Local Govt Dept seeks report on unauthorised constructions in Punjab

Chandigarh, September 7
As the Local Government Department is undertaking an exercise to relax building violations in the urban local bodies (ULBs) and improvement trusts, the department has been documenting all illegal constructions.
The ULBs are being asked to provide details of illegal constructions, including the number of challans issued to the violators. Local Government Minister Balkar Singh has already asked for strict action against those continuing with illegal colonies.
The instructions have been issued even as the government is yet to come up with a revised one-time settlement (OTS) policy for non-compoundable building violations.
Sources said the civic bodies have been asked to update information on the stage of construction and whether the violation is compoundable or not in a digital format on the challan management system (CMS).
Already the department has initiated an exercise to amend the building norms under the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws, 2018, to regulate the construction of independent floors across the state.
The exercise is mainly aimed at removing anomalies and incorporate the provision of independent floors – stilted residential floors on plotted development under the affordable housing policy. Key amendments will be made with respect to the minimum width of approach and internal roads, minimum plot area, minimum frontage, maximum ground coverage, maximum floor area ration and setbacks around building. — TNS
OTS policy awaited
The government is yet to come up with a revised one-time settlement (OTS) policy for non-compoundable building violations.
