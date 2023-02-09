Local Govt Dept starts drive to relax building violations

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 8

The Local Government Department has begun exercise to relax building violations in the urban local bodies and the Improvement Trusts.

After getting a feedback from the masses, the Town Planning Department has started studying violations, which could be compounded or relaxed under the ambit of law.

The need arose after the department wrote to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to stop issuing licences to those developers, who were illegally constructing independent floors. Even the Revenue Department was directed to stop registries of such properties.

Officials said there had been instances wherein the promoters had sough permission only for the plotting, but constructed independent floors. As a result, the department sought details of illegal constructions, including the number of challans issued to the violators, from the Municipal Corporations’ Commissioners, ADCs (Urban Development), Executive Officers (EOs) and from the Improvements Trusts.

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said they were looking for a way forward. “We are looking at easing out certain norms within the ambit of the law. I along with officials visited colonies having independent floors. We will soon impelement changes,” he said.

The minister added that the issue of building violations was very complex and a realistic approach was the need of the hour.

“There are inherent flaws in the municipal laws. These allow builders to construct independent floors by getting plans of houses approved. The ground coverage of houses of up to 150 sq m has been increased to 90 per cent. The FAR has increased to 1:2.00 and the maximum height permissible has gone up to 50 ft. All these provisions are in direct conflict with the National Building Code 2005. These provisions encourage construction of independent floors,” said an official.