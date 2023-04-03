Locals mum, no new leads on Amritpal Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

After their escape from Hoshiarpur on March 29, the police have been clueless about the hideouts of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh. “Waris Punjab De” chief and his aide have been evading arrest since March 18.

In the past five days, the police have searched possible hideouts with the help of local residents, but to no avail.

Since the two were on foot, the police feel they may be getting help from locals to give them the slip.

A senior police officer said, “No villager is providing us any clue or coming forward to inform us about their whereabouts. We are lagging behind because of lack of help from local residents.”

The police said though the duo had fled in separate directions, they might have got in touch with each other in the past five days.

Earlier, there were reports that Amritpal had been spotted in Meerut, but the police said it was his suspected location a week ago.

Amritpal has released two videos and an audio message after he managed to hoodwink police teams in Hoshiarpur.

“He may remain silent for the next 10 days and emerge at some gathering on Baisakhi to surrender. We are keeping surveillance at Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib and Anandpur Sahib,” said another officer.

#Amritpal Singh #Hoshiarpur