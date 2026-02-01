Locals seek Giani Gargaj’s nod to resume Heritage Street project in Anandpur Sahib

A delegation of city residents has met the acting Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, seeking the early resumption and completion of the Heritage Street project proposed from the main road to the Takht.

Led by Pritpal Singh Ganda, the delegation submitted a memorandum to him, seeking permission for the project in the larger interest of the holy city.

The residents maintained that the Heritage Street initiative, being undertaken by the Government of Punjab, was not merely a road-widening exercise, but a comprehensive urban development plan aimed at improving infrastructure, beautifying surroundings and streamlining traffic movement in the historic town.

The project has remained stalled amidst a controversy over its design, alignment and the nature of proposed constructions near the shrine complex. Earlier, sections within the Sikh community had expressed their reservations on it, arguing that any structural changes in the vicinity of the Takht must be undertaken only after detailed consultation with Panthic institutions and in strict adherence to the Sikh Maryada. Concerns were also raised about preserving the traditional character and spiritual ambience of the area surrounding the Takht, which holds immense religious significance as one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism.

Addressing these apprehensions, members of the delegation assured the Jathedar that the residents respected the sanctity and heritage of the shrine and were not in favour of any development that would compromise its religious character. They suggested that if any modifications in the layout, façade design or structural plan were deemed necessary, these could be incorporated after discussions with Panthic bodies and representatives of the Sikh community. “The development of the city and preservation of its sanctity can go hand in hand,” one of the members said.

The residents emphasised that the Heritage Street project had the potential to transform the civic landscape of Anandpur Sahib, which witnesses a massive influx of devotees, especially during major religious events like Hola Mohalla.

The delegation said the proposed project included better pedestrian pathways, organised parking zones and improved sanitation facilities, which would enhance convenience for visitors from across the country and abroad.

They further argued that a well-planned Heritage Street would enhance the external grandeur of the Takht and present a more organised and welcoming environment to pilgrims. “This is not just about beautification; it is about ensuring dignity, cleanliness and accessibility for lakhs of devotees,” a resident remarked.

Appealing to Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to consider their request sympathetically, the delegation stressed the need for collective decision making. “All stakeholders should sit together and find a solution that serves the larger good of the Guru city,” they said.

Among those present in the delegation were Sikh Missionary College Principal Bhai Charanjit Singh, youth leader Gursher Singh, N.S. Randhawa, Bhai Apar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh Billa, Abhijeet Singh Alexi, Amandeep Singh, Billa Prashar and several other residents of the town.

