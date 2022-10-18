Lodged in Ferozepur jail, gangster throws brick at official

Moga, October 17
A gangster hailing from a Moga village attacked an Assistant Superintendent of the Prisons Department with a brick at the Ferozepur Central Jail on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Somehow, the jail official managed to escape unhurt in the incident.
As per information, Assistant Superintendent Rishav Pal Goel, along with jail warders, launched a search operation in a cell where gangsters were housed.
Goel seized a smartphone along with a SIM card from gangster Dharminder Singh, alias Raji, a resident of Dosanjh village, in Moga.
As the officer concerned was about to leave, Raji threw a brick at him. Later, Goel and his team overpowered the gangster.
The police have taken Raji in custody and registered a case under Sections 353, 186 and 506 of the IPC and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.
During the search operation, three cellphones along with SIM cards were seized from a prisoner, who has been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.
