Lok Adalat settles 1.7L cases

Chandigarh: Estranged couples were reunited, children rehabilitated and property disputes settled during the National Lok Adalat held today through physical and virtual mode. In all, 1,73,910 cases at the pre-litigation and pending stage were settled by 447 Benches across Punjab. TNS
Headmaster among 4 end life
Abohar: Four persons reportedly ended their lives on Saturday. Mohinder Kumar, a headmaster of a school, reportedly ended his life in a room of the school building. Body of Bablu (28), a farm worker, was found in Ramsara village. Two more persons, Jaspal Singh (45) and Radha (21), ended their lives. The reason behind the incidents was yet to be ascertained.
US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war
Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed
122 Punjab politicians lose security cover
Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list