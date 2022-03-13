Lok Adalat settles 1.7L cases

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Estranged couples were reunited, children rehabilitated and property disputes settled during the National Lok Adalat held today through physical and virtual mode. In all, 1,73,910 cases at the pre-litigation and pending stage were settled by 447 Benches across Punjab. TNS

Headmaster among 4 end life

Abohar: Four persons reportedly ended their lives on Saturday. Mohinder Kumar, a headmaster of a school, reportedly ended his life in a room of the school building. Body of Bablu (28), a farm worker, was found in Ramsara village. Two more persons, Jaspal Singh (45) and Radha (21), ended their lives. The reason behind the incidents was yet to be ascertained.