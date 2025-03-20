Lok Adalat to be held
Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill along with Special DGP, Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs, Gurpreet Kaur Deo will hold a Lok Adalat at Police Lines, Ludhiana, on March 20, at 10.30 am, an official press release said here on Wednesday.
