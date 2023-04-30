 Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains : The Tribune India

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

LIP will also support saffron party in 2024 and 2027 and Ludhiana elections, says Bains says will join BJP if asked to

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

Simarjit Bains, president of Lok Insaaf Party, holds a press conference with BJP leaders, in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 30

In a fillip to the BJP in state, following speculations for days that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party, Simarjit Singh Bains, president of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), on Sunday announced his party’s support to BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal in the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

With just 10 days to go for bypoll, Bains declared that the Bains brothers and the entire LIP cadre will support the BJP and canvass for the party candidate at the grassroots level in the coming bypoll to make BJP victorious, Bains said the decision had been taken in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s respect for Sikhs and for the ‘dastaar’ (turban).

Praising the central government under PM Modi, Bains condemned his former ally AAP, saying, “I might have been part of an alliance with them but was never part of the loot.”

Bains also just stopped short of joining the BJP as he announced his will campaign for the BJP in the bypoll, will extend support in the 2024 and 2027 elections and also in the Ludhaina MC polls and will also in the party if the leadership asks him to.

Speaking at a press conference in Jalandhar, accompanied by former Gujarat CM and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, Bains said, “The Lok Insaaf party has decided to extend support to BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s love for Punjabis, especially Sikhs - witnessed in the the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and the declaration of the Veer Bal Diwas.”

“Modi Sahib da Punjab prati aur khaas kar ke Sikhan prati pyaar aur dastar prati shardha nu vekhke LIP ne eh faisla leya” (We have taken the decision seeing the Prime Minister’s love for Sikhs and his respect for the turban),” he said.

He also said he first expressed respect for BJP when he voted for former President Ram Nath Kovind to be made president as the LIP was very impressed with a Dalit with an illustrious history being chosen by the BJP.

He added, “We are grassrooters (grassroots workers). We are not doing this for political mileage.”

Bains said the only cadre based party in the country which is not controlled by a single individual or personality is the BJP. “It is my heart’s desire that BJP may form government in the state. We have 9-10 days. We will work at the grassroots level and take Atwal Sahib to victory. Even in 2024 and 2027, a party which can provide good governance to the people is BJP. In the Ludhiana MC elections also ‘BJP da jhanda charhavange’ (we will work to get the BJP victorious). I pray to Waheguru that the mission for which we have started, we may succeed in it,” he added.

When asked if he would be joining the BJP, Bains said, “If they ask me, I will join it.” To a query on forming alliance with the BJP, he said, “As I told you, I’m very impressed with the BJP.”

Targeting the AAP — with which the LIP formerly had an alliance, Bains repeatedly referred to the party as “Duplicate Krantikari”. He said, “People make the obvious comparison. They saw 10 years of Akalis, 5 years of Congress and now Duplicate Krantikaris. I was with them but wasn’t part and parcel of their ‘thaggi’ (loot). Now people’s hearts have inclined to the BJP.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

6
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

7
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

8
Punjab

Grant increased, now provide better results: CM to Punjabi University

9
Haryana

IAS officer Vijay Dahiya files anticipatory bail application

10
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

WFI chief thanks Akhilesh Yadav for not siding with protesting wrestlers; says ready to resign if protesters go back

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

Thanks Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associa...

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Top court asks Madhya Pradesh Government to review 75% domic...

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Start doubles players become first Indians after Dinesh Khan...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi government, MCD schools

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management