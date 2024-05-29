 Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi

Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi

Voters in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, UP and Chandigarh, to exercise their franchise on Saturday

Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi

The question in Varanasi is not whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the seat for the third consecutive time but will he be able to win with a record margin this time.



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 29

The 2024 General Election will culminate with voting for the seventh and final phase on Saturday with voters across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in 8 states and UT (Chandigarh), exercising their franchise. States going to polls in the last phase include Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

As many as 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray in the seventh phase.

‘Abki baar 10 lakh paar’

The question in Varanasi is not whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the seat for the third consecutive time but will he be able to win with a record margin this time.

His supporters are claiming ‘abki baar 10 lakh paar’. In other words, they are hoping that he will cross the 10-lakh mark in 2024.

In 2019, the total registered voters in Varanasi were 17,84,093, of which 10,60,829 cast their votes.

On June 1, as many as 19.62 lakh voters will determine the fate of Varanasi, according to reports.

The Prime Minister is contesting from Varanasi for the third time. In 2019, he clocked 6,74,664 votes (63.62 % vote share), 7.25 % more from 2014 when he scored 5,81,022 votes and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, his closest rival, managed 2,09,238 votes.

It is also the third time that Congress’ Ajay Rai is contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi.

Interestingly, Rai, who has his roots in RSS—BJP’s ideological fountainhead—also served as the convener of ABVP.

Other interesting contests

Apart from the contests in Chandigarh and Punjab that will decide the fate of AAP and Congress candidates against BJP, Phase-7 will see an interesting contest between actor Kangana Ranaut (BJP) and Vikramaditya Singh (Congress), son of late CM Virbhadra Singh, in Himachal Pradesh’ Mandi. Mandi is known as the bastion of Virbhadra family and the seat is currently held by Vikramaditya’s mother Pratibha Devi Singh.

Another seat to watch out for in Himachal is Hamirpur where Union Minister Anurag Thakur (BJP) is engaged in a direct fight against Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress). Thakur has been holding the seat since the 2008 by-election.

Meanwhile, in UP’s Gorakhpur — the ‘garh’ of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — actor Ravi Kishan (BJP) is up against Kajal Nishad from the Samajwadi Party (SP). In 2019, Kishan defeated SP candidate Rambhual Nishad with over 60 % vote share.

Another key leader to watch out in this phase is Abhishek Banerjee of TMC in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew is contesting from TMC stronghold in a three-way fight with CPM’s Pratikur Rahaman and Abhijit Das or Bobby Kumar Das of BJP. In 2019, Banerjee won the seat with 7,91,127 votes.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

3
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

7
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

8
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

9
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

10
Punjab

Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

This is the highest ever temperature recorded so far in Delh...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Prajwal likely to reach Bengaluru from Munich on Friday midn...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans