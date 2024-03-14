Malerkotla: Administration launches campaign to boost electoral participation in Lok Sabha poll

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 13

The administration is leaving no stone unturned in creating awareness to enhance the electoral participation.

Increasing the vote percentage, boosting morale of voters and sensitising them against voting under coercion, allurement and on communal basis were highlighted as the basic agenda of the coordinated and intensive campaign launched under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Pallavi.

Assistant Commissioner Harbans Singh, SDM Gurmit Kumar Bansal, SDM Arpana MB, SDM Surinder Kaur, and BDPOs Gurvinder Kaur and Rupinder Kaur monitored the events being undertaken to meet people belonging to specialised groups, including teachers, factory workers, and anganwadi and MGNREGA workers.

“Don’t wait for people to visit the events that are being organised away from their workplace. Instead, connect them at their place without affecting their routine,” said the DC, stating that efforts were being made to achieve 100 per cent voting target in the district.

The administration is also organising special camps and tours to improve electoral registration besides focusing its attention on encouraging the residents to use online services for the registration of their votes and getting necessary amendments made in the electoral records.

Election officers have also launched a coordinated movement to organise seminars and workshops to spread awareness among masses regarding the necessity of ensuring voting eligibility for people to cast their vote during the upcoming Assembly elections.

“While a large number of eligible residents have got their forms submitted at booth-level camps held recently, we have also launched a coordinated programme to educate people about the alternative online modes to get themselves registered as voters or making amendments in the votes,” said DC Pallavi.

She further said www.nvap.in and www.voterportal.eci.gov.in websites, and Voter Helpline App were effective for those finding it difficult to visit the booths during the scheduled hours.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Malerkotla