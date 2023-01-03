Lok Sabha poll in mind, Akali Dal forms booth-level panels

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 2

As the Lok Sabha elections are due next year and SAD is facing a tough time after the recent drubbing in the Assembly elections, party chief Sukhbir Badal has devised a strategy to strengthen Akali Dal by forming polling booth-level committees.

Sukhbir and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, MP, Bathinda, today held meetings with party workers of Badal village and the neighbouring Gaggar village and formed booth-level committees.

Sources said there was a lot of hue and cry against the present constituency in-charge system, thus the fresh strategy was devised. “People complained that the halqa in-charge system had caused damage to the party. Booth-level committees will help the senior leadership to reach the last man standing in a row. There will be nearly 10 members in each committee, who will elect their own president or coordinator,” said a senior leader.

After the recent reorganisation of the party, the constituency in-charges had not been appointed till date.

Meanwhile, a SAD worker of Gaggar village, who attended the meeting, said, “We are told to work on the ground and feel the pulse of voters, convince them by telling the history of Akali leaders and the development works done during their governments.”

“We have started from two villages in the Lambi constituency. Our workers have high morale and expecting good results in the parliamentary elections,” said Sukhbir.