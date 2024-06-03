 Lok Sabha poll results: 117 counting centres set up in Punjab, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Lok Sabha poll results: 117 counting centres set up in Punjab, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha poll results: 117 counting centres set up in Punjab, Chandigarh

Counting exercise to begin at 8 am

Lok Sabha poll results: 117 counting centres set up in Punjab, Chandigarh

Polling officials arrive to submit EVMs and other election material at Polo Ground, after the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Patiala, Punjab, on June 1, 2024. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, June 3

With just a day to go for counting of votes polled for the Lok Sabha election, the focus in the northwestern state of Punjab is on prominent faces such as the BJP’s Preneet Kaur, SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

The stakes were also high for other heavyweights like the BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu and Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Another contest that will be watched closely is the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat where radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), is in the fray as an Independent candidate.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the one in Chandigarh will take place on Tuesday across 117 centres set up at 24 locations for the purpose, officials said on Monday.

They said fool-proof security arrangements have been put in place and the counting exercise will begin at 8 am.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 62.80 per cent in the polling that took place on Saturday, recording a dip of around three percentage points compared to the 2019 turnout.

Bathinda witnessed the highest turnout at 69.36 per cent while Amritsar recorded the lowest at 56.06, as per the Election Commission data.

Among the prominent faces, BJP nominee and four-time MP Preneet Kaur is seeking re-election from the Patiala parliamentary constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a three-time MP, and the BJP’s Parampal Kaur Sidhu, a former IAS officer, are trying their luck from Bathinda.

Congress’ Channi and BJP nominee Sushil Rinku were in the fray from the Jalandhar reserved constituency.

Punjab Congress chief Warring contested against Bittu from Ludhiana. Randhawa was in the fray from Gurdaspur.

Former diplomat and BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu contested from Amritsar against sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

INDIA bloc allies Congress and AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab separately while the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fought on their own for the first time since 1996. The Sukhbir Badal-led SAD walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020 over the now-repealed three farm laws.

Among its 13 candidates, AAP had fielded five cabinet ministers—Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib), Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (Bathinda), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur) and Balbir Singh (Patiala).

Congress candidate Sukhpal Khaira contested from Sangrur while AAP’s Karamjit Singh Anmol and the BJP’s Hans Raj Hans were in the fray from the Faridkot seat.

SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann contested from Sangrur and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, fought from the Faridkot reserved constituency.

In Chandigarh, where voter turnout was 67.98 per cent, BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon was pitted against Congress nominee and former Union minister Manish Tewari.

A total of 328 candidates, including 26 women, were in the fray in Punjab. Nineteen candidates, including two women, contested the elections for the Chandigarh seat.

In Punjab, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had also fielded its candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The SAD and the BJP, then fighting as allies, won two seats each. The Aam Aadmi Party had won just the Sangrur seat.

Following the Sangrur and Jalandhar bypolls in 2022 and 2023, respectively, the Congress is left with seven seats while the SAD and the BJP have two each and AAP and SAD (Amritsar) one each.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Charanjit Channi #Harsimrat Badal #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

2
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

3
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

4
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

5
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

6
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

7
India

Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

8
World

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

9
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

10
Trending

Raveena Tandon was not drunk, her car didn't hit anyone: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha election: Election Commission

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

He will also have to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for ...

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

The poll body says no DM has reported any such undue influen...

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

The deceased, identified as Jagdish Singh, hailed from Bhand...

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

The 3 Independent MLAs had voted in favour of BJP in Rajya S...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Merit not limited to qualifications, high marks; includes professional conduct, performance and integrity: Supreme Court

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu