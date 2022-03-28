Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Sameer Singh
Bathinda, March 27
Litigants are a harried lot as the labour court in Bathinda is lying non-operational after the judge retired in February.
The court caters to litigants of seven Malwa districts, including Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Mansa and Bathinda. As a result, all the litigants were being given further dates of hearing.
Last year, The Tribune had highlighted that the labour court remained non-functional for almost the entire year, after the Additional Sessions Judge had retired. Later, a judge was appointed, but she, too, retired recently.
Petitioners at receiving end
As of now, there is no clarity as to when the new judge will be appointed at the labour court. Litigants are suffering as their cases are not being heard. —Varinder Sharma, Chief, Bathinda Bar ASSN
A lawyer said there’s shortage of judges and Bathinda labour court would likely get a new judge in April. “Litigants keep on asking us when their cases will be settled. We ask them to wait till the new judge is appointed,” he said.
Bathinda District Bar Association chief Varinder Sharma said, “As of now, there is no clarity as to when the new judge will be appointed at the labour court. Litigants are suffering as their cases are not being heard. Moreover, new cases are also not getting filed now. We will reach out to the High Court and request to appoint a judge at the court as it caters to seven Malwa districts.”
Cases related to pending dues, termination from job and disputes related to benefits are filed at the labour court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target