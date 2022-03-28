Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, March 27

Litigants are a harried lot as the labour court in Bathinda is lying non-operational after the judge retired in February.

The court caters to litigants of seven Malwa districts, including Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Mansa and Bathinda. As a result, all the litigants were being given further dates of hearing.

Last year, The Tribune had highlighted that the labour court remained non-functional for almost the entire year, after the Additional Sessions Judge had retired. Later, a judge was appointed, but she, too, retired recently.

A lawyer said there’s shortage of judges and Bathinda labour court would likely get a new judge in April. “Litigants keep on asking us when their cases will be settled. We ask them to wait till the new judge is appointed,” he said.

Bathinda District Bar Association chief Varinder Sharma said, “As of now, there is no clarity as to when the new judge will be appointed at the labour court. Litigants are suffering as their cases are not being heard. Moreover, new cases are also not getting filed now. We will reach out to the High Court and request to appoint a judge at the court as it caters to seven Malwa districts.”

Cases related to pending dues, termination from job and disputes related to benefits are filed at the labour court.