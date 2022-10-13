Long wait for applicants at passport office in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 12
The large number of applicants queuing up for passports and other works at the Passport Seva Kendra has put a strain on its men and material. Applicants complain of having to wait for a long time to get their work done.
Queues till 7 pm
It came to my notice a few days ago that some applicants were standing outside the Seva Kendra even at about 7 pm. Shamsher Singh, Passport officer
Gurbinder Singh of Attari village had applied online for a new passport and got the appointment for today. “Though the appointment time was in the afternoon, I came to stand in the queue at 9:30 in the morning,” he said.
Sharanjit Kaur from Batala said she had to take along two family members who took turns to stand in the queue while people were serving refreshments on hand-driven carts stationed near the passport office, situated on the Mall road.
Shamsher Singh, Passport Officer, said it had come to his notice a few days ago that some applicants were standing outside the Seva Kendra even at about 7 pm. He said due to high demand, normal, ‘tatkaal’ and Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) appointments were available only after a long delay.
Observing the situation and in public interest, the office even increased the staff strength. A passport mela, especially for PCC was also held. The staff at the office here are working overtime to lessen inconvenience to the public.
