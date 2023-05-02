Longowal residents to go ahead with protest for CHC facilities

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 1

A day before the start of an indefinite protest at Longowal by residents under the banner of the Kirti Kisan Union for facilities at the local Community Health Centre, the government has deputed doctors there.

However, locals are adamant on starting the protest as they want all facilities at the centre, which caters to the needs of many villages.

“We had staged a protest in February and the authorities had promised all facilities within a week. They have deputed some doctors. But we will protest from tomorrow and it will continue until all facilities are provided at the centre,” said Bhupinder Longowal, a leader of the union. Apart from the staff, residents are demanding CT scan, testing and other facilities for various surgeries.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, MLA from Sunam, said he had raised the absence of medical officers, gynaecologists and medicine specialists in the emergency department.

“Five medical officers have been appointed to provide round-the-clock emergency services. Besides, four gynaecologists have also been appointed,” said Arora.

He said four medicine experts will also provide services to patients every Tuesday.