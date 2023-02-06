Longowal residents up in arms over shortage of health staff, sale of drugs

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 5

Amid claims of the Punjab Government to have improved health and other facilities, Longowal residents protested against lack of staff at local government hospital and sale of drugs in their area.

After an assurance from Cabinet minister Aman Arora, residents ended their protest. However, they vowed to restart protest next week, if the government failed to bring improvement in the hospital.

“Despite big claims, the government has failed to improve health facilities. The local hospital does not have required staff and doctors. Rather than opening Aam Aadmi Clinics, the government should have taken steps to improve the functioning of existing hospitals,” said Karmjit Singh, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Locals also criticised the government for failing to take effective steps to tackle drug menace. “Drugs are easily available and addiction is rising among youth,” said Bhajan Singh, a union leader.

