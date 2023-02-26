Longowal village to get sports stadium

Chandigarh, February 25
Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Saturday that a state-of-the-art sports stadium would come up at Longowal village of Sunam in Sangrur district.
The Sports Department has given in principal approval for the stadium to be built at a cost of Rs 3.96 crore. A letter has been issued to the Public Works Department (B&R) for the construction of sports stadium at Longowal. — TNS
Hayer said as per the directions given by the CM to the department to create a conducive environment for sportspersons in the state, approval for the construction of a state-of-the-art sports stadium at Longowal was given to provide best facilities to players in Sunam.
The minister said the Sports Department’s ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’ had shown the potential of players in the ‘Kheda halqa Sunam di’.
