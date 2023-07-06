Look into double murder case personally: Punjab and Haryana High Court to DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

More than two years after an advocate and his assistant were brutally murdered on Diwali eve, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Director General of Police to look into the matter personally. The direction came two months after the state was directed to make every effort to nab the fugitive and place on record the latest status report

Justice NS Shekhawat of the high court observed the state was issued the direction on the previous date of hearing on May 2 and the matter was adjourned for two months by the high court with a hope that it would be investigated fairly and impartially. But the state counsel was praying for more time to file the latest status report in compliance of the order dated May 2.

“The DGP is directed to look into the matter personally and to file his affidavit with regard to the steps taken by the investigating agency so far,” Justice Shekhawat asserted before fixing the matter for further hearing on July 14.

The matter was brought to the high court’s notice after victim advocate Bhagwant Kishore Gupta’s son Sumanendra Gupta filed the petition through counsel Amit Chaudhary for, among other things, constituting a special investigation team for concluding the probe in the FIR registered on November 22, 2020, for murder and other offences at Model Town police station in Hoshiarpur district.