DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Looking ahead 2026: Revamp holds the key for faction-ridden Cong

Looking ahead 2026: Revamp holds the key for faction-ridden Cong

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:00 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pressure groups in the Congress have been training guns on state chief Amrinder Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa.
Advertisement

As the Punjab Congress struggles with infighting and the tussle for one-upmanship, reinventing and restructuring the party holds the key ahead of the 2027 elections.

Advertisement

The party’s rank and file are still looking for an impeccable leader, who is acceptable to all and could lead the party from the front ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

Advertisement

In the year gone by, the pressure groups in the state unit were busy pulling down each other.

Advertisement

They trained guns on Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa.

Though All-India Congress Committee general secretary incharge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel denied the possibility of a change of guard in the state, the anti-Warring camp intensifiedits efforts to push for the change.

Advertisement

So far, Warring has stayed put, spearheading various party campaigns.

He strongly denied allegations of having a tacit understanding with ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He said the party would go every nook and corner of Punjab with the burning issue like VB-G RAM G scheme and gangster violence. “We have set a target of winning 95 of 117 seats in the next Assembly elections,” he added setting an ambitious target.

Party leaders say the top party leadership needs to assign roles to senior leaders, who are otherwise busy fighting their personal battles instead of fighting unitedly for the party.

As the Congress successfully experimented with Kuldeep Singh Dhillon in the Barnala bypoll, the party needs to field new faces in the elections.

Warring in an interview to The Tribune admitted that people were not fed up with the Congress or the party symbol but with the same faces contesting repeatedly.

Surveys on to gauge popularity of leaders

There are some exceptions like Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Phara, Pagat Singh, Rana Gurjeet, Aruna Chaudhry and some others.

Sources in party indicate that amid allegations of the top state leadership having a tacit understanding with ruling AAP, surveys are being conducted to gauge the popularity of leaders, who can lead the party in run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections.

Apart from Warring, who is still in the race, others in contention include former chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa, former Minister Pargat Singh and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh.

Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi said he resolved to strengthen the party and work for the betterment of Punjab. “I plan to carry forward the initiatives started by me in 2025,” he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts