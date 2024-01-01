Looking ahead 2026: Revamp holds the key for faction-ridden Cong

As the Punjab Congress struggles with infighting and the tussle for one-upmanship, reinventing and restructuring the party holds the key ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party’s rank and file are still looking for an impeccable leader, who is acceptable to all and could lead the party from the front ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

In the year gone by, the pressure groups in the state unit were busy pulling down each other.

They trained guns on Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa.

Though All-India Congress Committee general secretary incharge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel denied the possibility of a change of guard in the state, the anti-Warring camp intensifiedits efforts to push for the change.

So far, Warring has stayed put, spearheading various party campaigns.

He strongly denied allegations of having a tacit understanding with ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He said the party would go every nook and corner of Punjab with the burning issue like VB-G RAM G scheme and gangster violence. “We have set a target of winning 95 of 117 seats in the next Assembly elections,” he added setting an ambitious target.

Party leaders say the top party leadership needs to assign roles to senior leaders, who are otherwise busy fighting their personal battles instead of fighting unitedly for the party.

As the Congress successfully experimented with Kuldeep Singh Dhillon in the Barnala bypoll, the party needs to field new faces in the elections.

Warring in an interview to The Tribune admitted that people were not fed up with the Congress or the party symbol but with the same faces contesting repeatedly.

Surveys on to gauge popularity of leaders

There are some exceptions like Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Phara, Pagat Singh, Rana Gurjeet, Aruna Chaudhry and some others.

Sources in party indicate that amid allegations of the top state leadership having a tacit understanding with ruling AAP, surveys are being conducted to gauge the popularity of leaders, who can lead the party in run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections.

Apart from Warring, who is still in the race, others in contention include former chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa, former Minister Pargat Singh and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh.

Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi said he resolved to strengthen the party and work for the betterment of Punjab. “I plan to carry forward the initiatives started by me in 2025,” he added.