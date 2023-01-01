Looking Back 2022: With arrest of two officials, Ferozepur Central Jail remained in news for wrong reasons

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 31

From arrest of two senior jail officials to record seizure of mobile phones, the historic Central Jail remained in news for wrong reasons throughout the year.

During this year, jail officials seized over 440 mobiles phones and other gadgets in various operations and checking drives carried out from time to time, which is much higher as compared to 265 mobile phones recovered last year.

Besides seizures of mobile phones that continued to make way into the prison unabatedly notwithstanding stringent security measures, the Central Jail also remained in news this year following arrest of some senior functionaries for their alleged role in providing cellphones and drugs to inmates.

Also, the jail authorities faced some serious allegations, including brandishing a prisoner as ‘gangster’, which was scribbled on his back. The incident happened in August when an inmate identified as Tarsem Singh accused jail officials of getting the word ‘gangster’ scribbled on his back in Punjabi using a hot iron rod.

Later, the matter was brought into the notice of the higher authorities and an investigation was done following which Tarsem himself admitted to have connived with some other prisoner to get the word written on his back to implicate jail officials.

Earlier on August 25, the sleuths belonging to the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a doctor for allegedly supplying drugs and other banned substances to jail inmates. The STF sleuths also recovered 8 gram of heroin, 14 cigarette lighters, used silver paper and one half burnt Rs 10 currency note from the erring doctor identified as Dr Shashi Bhushan. The jail doctor was booked under Sections 21 and 22, NDPS Act, at the STF police station in SAS Nagar (FIR No. 190, Dated 23.08.2022).

In another incident that embarrassed the jail administration, the police arrested Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal for allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to inmates. The erring DSP was reportedly charging money from jail inmates including notorious gangsters, drug smugglers, terrorists and other criminals.

Later, the accused jail official was booked by the police under Sections 120-B, IPC, 7/8, PC Act, 42, Prisons Act, and 23/29, NDPS Act, at the city police station (FIR No. 449, Dated 10.11.2022).

Several incidents of recovery of mobile phones and other illegal material from high profile gangsters and terrorists, who were presently lodged in high security zones of the jail, also came to the fore.

Even jail officials had to bear the brunt of volatile reactions from certain gangsters, who tried to manhandle the prison staff following recovery of mobiles from their custody.

Besides 440 mobile phones, 82.40 gram of intoxicating powder, 2.7 gram of opium, 65 gram of heroin, several packets of tobacco and cigarettes were also recovered from the jail this year.

In 2021, 265 mobiles, along with 160 intoxicating tablets, 67 gram of intoxicating powder, 107 gram of opium and 2.7 gram of heroin was recovered from the Central Jail.

Volatile reaction

Jail officials had to bear the brunt of volatile reactions from some gangsters, who tried to manhandle the prison staff following the recovery of mobiles phones from their custody