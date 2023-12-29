 Looking back 2023: Government’s vision for making agriculture profitable, sustainable seemed lost : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Looking back 2023: Government’s vision for making agriculture profitable, sustainable seemed lost

Looking back 2023: Government’s vision for making agriculture profitable, sustainable seemed lost

Looking back 2023: Government’s vision for making agriculture profitable, sustainable seemed lost


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, December 28

When the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2022, they seemed to have a clear vision of how they wanted to steer the state agriculture from a near stagnant and MSP-dependent venture to being more profitable and sustainable.

But a year down the lane, this purpose seemed to be lost amid the change of (both political and executive) guard in the department. During 2023, the direct seeding of rice did not get the compensation as last year; ‘moong’ cultivators could not get the MSP; kinnow orchardists had to plough back their fields as prices fell; and the government continued to succumb to demands of their powerful vote bank of farmer unions.

Highs

  • Record production of wheat and paddy despite inclement weather
  • Realising the need for supporting and promoting crop diversification, the government hiked the SAP of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal.
  • Banning pesticides to lower pesticide residue in basmati, giving quality fillip to the long-grained aromatic rice.

Lows

  • No compensation for direct seeding of rice
  • Majority of ‘moong’ cultivators continued to sell their produce below the MSP
  • Agriculture policy was not announced

The much-hyped and long promised new agriculture policy of the state still remained consigned to the drawing board. Though two dates were announced for the policy to be announced, the year passed by without a trace of the same. Interestingly, the state also roped in a global giant, Boston Consulting Group, to help it in planning its crop diversification efforts. But the backlash over the hiring of the agency led to the latter leaving the state on its own, after sending a brief report.

The year began on a high note with the government announcing a consultative process for uplifting agriculture with the start of the ‘kisan milni’ concept. After its initial success in getting feedback from the farmers, these “milnis” fizzled out as the year progressed.

The farmers, as always, braved bad weather throughout the year, but did not fail to reap in good harvests of both wheat and paddy. Though rainfall at the harvesting stage of wheat threatened its production, the state’s farmers managed to produce 168 lakh metric tonnes, an increase of 13 per cent over the last year.

Similarly, after two spells of floods, in July and August, threatened to hit the just transplanted paddy crop, the state again surprised all with the highest paddy production in the country at almost 210 LMT, and contributed 185.85 LMT paddy to the central pool.

The cotton farmers too yielded a good harvest, with growers initially getting high prices for cotton. Sugarcane farmers got a hike in the state approved price (SAP) of Rs 11 per quintal (which is the highest in the country) after protesting for it, even as one of the private sugar mills located in the Chief Minister’s constituency decided to shut shop.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian told The Tribune that the biggest achievement was the highest production of paddy in the past five years. “When everyone thought that the crop would fail, the government upped its agriculture extension services and ensured that paddy production remained good. The wheat and paddy procurement was smooth and farmers got their payments on time. The old dues of sugarcane farmers were also cleared on time. The government stood by the farmers and resolved their problems expeditiously,” he said.

Govt unable to control farm fires

The government seemed unable to either control farm fires or take any coercive action against the farmers violating environmental norms. Despite constant rebuke by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, as many as 36,666 incidents of stubble burning were recorded during this paddy season, though they were significantly less than the incidents reported in 2021 (67,020) and in 2022 (43,289). However, the government imposed environment compensation of only Rs 2.51 crore on defaulting farmers.

What lies ahead

Punjab’s agrarian economy badly needs a new agriculture development model, which is expected to be announced in the coming year. With weather playing truant, the agriculture policy makers are looking at introducing more heat-resilient crops and newer less water-guzzling paddy varieties.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Agriculture


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

2
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

3
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

4
Sports

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

5
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

6
Haryana Explainer

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

7
India

Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

8
Himachal

Making a beeline for the hills: One lakh tourists expected to reach Shimla for New Year

9
India

If issues related to EVMs are not ‘fixed’ before 2024 general election, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

10
Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men

MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team

Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM

Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM

Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine

Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction

Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction

Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively

At ~20L/acre, pvt land owners allow riverbed mining in Mahendragarh

At Rs 20L/acre, pvt land owners allow riverbed mining in Mahendragarh

Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena

Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena

Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

3 yrs on, top posts in Panchkula MC vacant

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

All Noida schools to stay closed on December 29, 30 due to cold, teachers to work

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships