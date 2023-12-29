Looking back 2023: Government’s vision for making agriculture profitable, sustainable seemed lost

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, December 28

When the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2022, they seemed to have a clear vision of how they wanted to steer the state agriculture from a near stagnant and MSP-dependent venture to being more profitable and sustainable.

But a year down the lane, this purpose seemed to be lost amid the change of (both political and executive) guard in the department. During 2023, the direct seeding of rice did not get the compensation as last year; ‘moong’ cultivators could not get the MSP; kinnow orchardists had to plough back their fields as prices fell; and the government continued to succumb to demands of their powerful vote bank of farmer unions.

Highs Record production of wheat and paddy despite inclement weather

Realising the need for supporting and promoting crop diversification, the government hiked the SAP of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal.

Banning pesticides to lower pesticide residue in basmati, giving quality fillip to the long-grained aromatic rice. Lows No compensation for direct seeding of rice

Majority of ‘moong’ cultivators continued to sell their produce below the MSP

Agriculture policy was not announced

The much-hyped and long promised new agriculture policy of the state still remained consigned to the drawing board. Though two dates were announced for the policy to be announced, the year passed by without a trace of the same. Interestingly, the state also roped in a global giant, Boston Consulting Group, to help it in planning its crop diversification efforts. But the backlash over the hiring of the agency led to the latter leaving the state on its own, after sending a brief report.

The year began on a high note with the government announcing a consultative process for uplifting agriculture with the start of the ‘kisan milni’ concept. After its initial success in getting feedback from the farmers, these “milnis” fizzled out as the year progressed.

The farmers, as always, braved bad weather throughout the year, but did not fail to reap in good harvests of both wheat and paddy. Though rainfall at the harvesting stage of wheat threatened its production, the state’s farmers managed to produce 168 lakh metric tonnes, an increase of 13 per cent over the last year.

Similarly, after two spells of floods, in July and August, threatened to hit the just transplanted paddy crop, the state again surprised all with the highest paddy production in the country at almost 210 LMT, and contributed 185.85 LMT paddy to the central pool.

The cotton farmers too yielded a good harvest, with growers initially getting high prices for cotton. Sugarcane farmers got a hike in the state approved price (SAP) of Rs 11 per quintal (which is the highest in the country) after protesting for it, even as one of the private sugar mills located in the Chief Minister’s constituency decided to shut shop.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian told The Tribune that the biggest achievement was the highest production of paddy in the past five years. “When everyone thought that the crop would fail, the government upped its agriculture extension services and ensured that paddy production remained good. The wheat and paddy procurement was smooth and farmers got their payments on time. The old dues of sugarcane farmers were also cleared on time. The government stood by the farmers and resolved their problems expeditiously,” he said.

Govt unable to control farm fires

The government seemed unable to either control farm fires or take any coercive action against the farmers violating environmental norms. Despite constant rebuke by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, as many as 36,666 incidents of stubble burning were recorded during this paddy season, though they were significantly less than the incidents reported in 2021 (67,020) and in 2022 (43,289). However, the government imposed environment compensation of only Rs 2.51 crore on defaulting farmers.

What lies ahead

Punjab’s agrarian economy badly needs a new agriculture development model, which is expected to be announced in the coming year. With weather playing truant, the agriculture policy makers are looking at introducing more heat-resilient crops and newer less water-guzzling paddy varieties.

