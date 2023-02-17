Lookout circular to be issued against suspects

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 16

A week after the ghastly accident in which the head of the victim cyclist, Navdeep Kumar, a coffee vendor, was severed and is still missing, the police have now initiated proceedings for a lookout circular against the five suspects.

No trace of severed head A cyclist, Navdeep, was mowed down by two racing SUVs in Patiala on the District Administrative Complex road last week

His head got severed in the mishap and is believed to have been thrown by the suspects; it is yet to be recovered

The suspects, three of them NRIs, are believed to have fled the country, while two are evading arrest.

Navdeep was mowed down by two racing SUVs in Patiala on the District Administrative Complex road here last week.

Tripuri SHO Pardeep Singh Bajwa said they had initiated proceedings for a lookout circular against three accused, while the same process was pending against two other accused. “None of them is traceable. Since three of them are NRIs, who came recently, we suspect that they escaped within 24 hours of the accident,” Bajwa said.

The police identified the suspects in the case as Komalpreet Singh Thind of Dhandian village, Atinderpreet Singh of Jogipur village, Pritpal Singh Tiwana, alias Sukhman, of Sidhu Colony, and Bir Partap Singh and Navjot Singh of Poonian village. “Sukhman is the main accused, but till any of these suspects are arrested, or the victim’s head is recovered, nothing can be said about destruction of evidence on record,” said Bajwa.

A senior official said since the accident took place in the wee hours of Friday and it took a few hours to get CCTV footage of the suspects and identify them, “by then, they collected their passports to escape the country”. Police sources said the head of the victim hit the coffee machine tied to the cycle carrier and then glass shield of the Scorpio and fell inside the speeding car, while the torso bounced off due to the impact of the mishap.

“The four youths in the two SUVs escaped from the spot, allegedly with the head inside the vehicle. Later they contacted the fifth suspect and at present all of them have gone incommunicado,” they said.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said efforts were on to recover the severed head.