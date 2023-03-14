Lookout notice move to humiliate Channi: Congress

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 13

Senior Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said the lookout notice against former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was a premeditated action of the Aam Adami Party to humiliate him. AAP wanted to put the former CM behind the bars, he alleged.

Khaira was interacting with mediapersons after taking part in a dharna organised by Left parties. They were demanding action against a relative of a minister for threatening their party member. He alleged that the police and bureaucracy had been incapacitated by the government.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced in the Assembly that he would ensure the arrest of Channi, he said. Under such circumstances, there was no scope of fair investigation as no official would dare to go against the desires of the CM, Khaira added.

Sensing the illegal action against him, Channi had announced on March 10 that he would not leave the country and face inquiry, said the legislator.

AAP was using such tactics only to malign the image of the Congress to take advantage in the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, he said, adding that in the coming days, AAP would target more Congress leaders.

He also alleged that hundreds of police personnel were being deployed in the security of AAP leaders and their family members and the media had been gagged by the government.

A large number of ruling party ministers, MPs, MLAs and other leaders were involved in corruption, but the CM had turned a blind eye to them, Khaira said, adding that the tainted MLA Fauja Singh Sarari was yet to face any action.

