LoP Bajwa, Balbir Sidhu protest, challenge AAP govt outside GMADA office in Mohali

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, along with former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Congress workers, and farmers, held a strong protest outside PUDA Bhawan in Mohali against land acquisition by GMADA.

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A large number of farmers and residents participated and raised slogans against the government.

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Bajwa launched a sharp attack on Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, who are making decisions for Punjab while sitting in Delhi, and the Chief Minister has been reduced to a mere puppet. He accused the government of working to grab land and benefit big corporate houses instead of protecting people’s rights.

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Warning the government, Bajwa said that if the decisions are not withdrawn immediately, the Congress Party will launch a massive agitation from the streets to the Vidhan Sabha.

Former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that earlier, 28 villages were displaced in the name of building Chandigarh, where residents lost their homes and livelihoods and struggled for years to rehabilitate themselves.

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He said the same injustice is now being repeated, with attempts to acquire land without people’s consent, calling it outright betrayal and oppression that will not be tolerated.

He also pointed out that even farmers allotted corner or park-facing plots are being charged extra like general allottees, which is unfair. He claimed that the government is planning to acquire around 11,000 acres more land, which the Congress Party will strongly oppose.

He demanded that GMADA issue a white paper detailing the land acquired so far, the revenue generated, and the amount spent on Mohali’s development.

He also expressed concern over the proposed AI project spread over 182 acres in villages Safipur, Nadyali, Dharamgarh, and Rurki, stating it could prove harmful and that other states have rejected similar projects. He alleged that both the state and central governments are using Punjab as a testing ground.