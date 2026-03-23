LoP Bajwa seeks CBI probe into Punjab Warehousing Corp GM’s death, alleging ‘inaction’ by AAP govt

The Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, has written to the Chief Justice of India, seeking suo motu cognisance in the tragic death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, General Manager of Punjab Warehousing Corporation. In the letter, Bajwa stated that despite clear allegations, prior complaints, and serious questions of pressure and harassment, there was complete inaction at the highest levels.

Advertisement

“With the Chief Minister holding key portfolios and the investigation still under state control, how can justice be impartial? I have urged a court-monitored probe to ensure truth, accountability, and protection for the family,” Bajwa said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, four Congress MPs from Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise concerns about the tragic death. They jointly urged the Union Government to order a thorough and impartial investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide.

Advertisement

The MPs emphasised that the case has raised several unanswered questions and has caused widespread concern among the public, particularly in Punjab. They highlighted the need for transparency and accountability, stating that only a CBI probe would ensure a fair investigation free from local influence or pressure.

Amit Shah assured the delegation that their concerns would be duly examined. The Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to standing by the family of the deceased and ensuring that the truth behind the incident is brought to light.