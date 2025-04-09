LoP Bajwa slams CM Mann for linking Punjabi youth with drug addiction

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attributed the decline in Punjabi youth joining the Army’s Sikh Regiment to widespread migration and growing drug addiction in the state. However, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa strongly condemned Mann for maligning the image of Punjabi youth.

Instead, Bajwa blamed the Agniveer scheme, launched by the BJP-led Union Government, for the drop in recruitment. He cited several issues with the scheme, including retention rate, pension and benefits, and training.

Speaking at an event at Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur a few days ago, Mann claimed the Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief had personally sought the state government’s help in addressing the shortfall in recruitment in the Sikh Regiment. The CM attributed the decline to widespread migration abroad and drug addiction.

Advertisement

“The Agniveer scheme launched by the BJP-led Union Government is full of flaws. Only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained while 75 per cent will be sent back to the civilian life. There is no pension for Agniveers. They will not be eligible for the ex-serviceman status. They have not been given proper military training. Flaws in the Agniveer scheme are the only reasons that Punjabi youth are reluctant to join the Army,” Bajwa said.

Questioning CM Mann about his party’s unfulfilled pre-assembly poll commitments, Bajwa said that preventing youngsters from going abroad and making Punjab a drug-free state within three to four months of forming the government were two of the main promises of AAP. However, the AAP government remained absolutely inefficient in performing on these two issues. Therefore, it is highly irresponsible of CM Mann to tarnish the youth of Punjab like that.

Advertisement

“Mann himself set several deadlines to make Punjab a drug-free state, but all his claims have proven to be hollow. Meanwhile, his Yudh Nashian Virudh (Battle against Drugs) campaign is nothing but a farce when police personnel indulge in drug peddling. He is not at all sincere in delivering his promises,” Bajwa added.

He further said that the AAP government failed to rehabilitate the Punjabi youth repatriated by the Trump administration in the US recently. This instance also established the Mann government has no roadmap to stop the brain-drain.