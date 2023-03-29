LoP flays CM Bhagwant Mann over martyr’s issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for removing the images of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his freedom fighter uncle and Pagarhi Sambhal Jatta movement’s flag-bearer Ajit Singh from the Health Centre at Khatkar Kalan.

Bajwa, citing a media report, said the images of the martyrs had been replaced with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s photo at the health centre, which has been functioning since 1973.

The LoP said it had been proven now that they had misused the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs to garner votes during the elections.