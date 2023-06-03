LoP: Hand over Kataruchak case to CBI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

After Governor Banwarilal Purohit exhorted the Aam Aadmi Party government to oust Lal Chand Kataruchak from the Cabinet, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “shielding” the minister.

The minister has been accused of sexual misconduct. Bajwa also wrote a letter to the Governor seeking his intervention in handing over the case to the CBI for fair action. In the letter, the leader has also urged the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and hand over the case to CBI.