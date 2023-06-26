LoP questions govt over Mishra's escape from India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

After the arrest of the education consultant Brijesh Mishra from British Columbia (Canada) Airport, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa raised some doubts over the efficacy of the police and tall claims of the government in Punjab.

Bajwa said the possibility of the complicity of some senior police officers could not be ruled out behind Mishra’s escape from India.

“Since he has got arrested from the British Columbia airport by the Canadian Border Services Agency, the question arises from where did he board the plane for Canada? If he took the flight from India, then who helped him? The name of the person must be made public,” the LoP said.

Bajwa said the police had registered three FIRs against Mishra and his accomplices Rahul Bhargav and Gurnam Singh on March 17 and 27. “Now, CM Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal must explain how Mishra managed to flee from India despite the fact that the lookout circulars had already been issued against him,” Bajwa added.