LoP, Warring seek Mann's resignation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Congress today accused the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of hatching a conspiracy with the BJP government at the Centre to divert attention away from the ‘barsi’ function of Sidhu Moosewala on March 19 by carrying out a botched-up police operation to arrest pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said Amritpal could have been arrested from his village in Amritsar but the operation was done in Jalandhar area in view of the Jalandhar by-elections. “All this happened under a strategy. We wanted answers from the CM but he was not present in the House. Our adjournment motion was disallowed by the Speaker. We came here to demand Mann’s resignation over the inept handling of the Amritpal case,” said Bajwa.

In the ongoing Parliament session, BJP wanted to divert attention from the Adani issue and the AAP wanted to stir up the law and order issue by enacting the drama of arresting Amritpal ahead of Jalandhar byelections, said the LoP, adding that 80,000-strong state and central forces could not arrest Amritpal, but all of his accomplices had been arrested and the vehicles seized.

PCC chief Raja Warring said the CM was patting his back for a complete intelligence failure. “Central agencies escalated the law and order issue in Punjab on national TV channels, pushing the state back to the dark days of eighties for ulterior political motive. The Punjab Police intelligence had failed when Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station after giving prior information,” he said.

Bajwa said, “AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal admitting that it was a joint operation of central forces and the state police shows the collusion between the two parties. The CM is acting like pawn in the hands of the Central Government.”

The Congress also sought an explanation from the CM on interview of Lawrence Bishnoi from a Punjab jail.