Aruna Chaudhary losing favour

Gurdaspur: Things have gone off the track for four-time MLA and ex-Cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary who, not long ago, was the most powerful woman politician in Gurdaspur. From 2017 to 2022, her writ ran large and officials went out of their way to extend a helping hand. The same officials have now stopped taking her calls. Last week, she dispatched copies of Centre’s ‘warrant of precedence’ to officialdom. The warrant specifies the protocol to be maintained between elected representatives and the administration. Still, bureaucrats continue to keep their phones away when Chaudhary calls them up. It is evident the impasse is unlikely to be broken at least till the AAP is in power.

Unassuming minister

Amritsar: Surprise “change” awaited protesting farmers during their recent bid to “gherao” Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence over the ongoing crisis in the state. Not sure of his address, the protesters on April 29 marched towards the New Amritsar area, focussing on security pickets there to guide them. But it was not to be. Amid a mild resistance by the police along the way, they entered the “correct” lane but couldn’t locate the residence. Reason: There were no pickets or barricading, generally found at the residences of ministers in the previous governments. Consequently, they passed by ETO’s residence twice, till someone from the locality led them to the right address for them to hold the “gherao”.

Sunil Jakhar singled out?

Abohar: The Congress’ decision to remove PCC ex-chief Sunil Jakhar from all party posts has come under rebuke from most residents of his hometown, given the three-time MLA and ex-MP doesn’t hold any office. Party workers and even opponents have questioned singling out of Jakhar, especially when a string of other leaders have targeted own government in the recent past. They recall how Jakhar drew appreciation from Rahul Gandhi and Capt Amarinder Singh for his role in party’s victory in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha and 2021 civic polls. Now that he has lost favour with the party top brass owing to some uneasy posers, they await his next move.