Losing Rs 1.33 crore daily as toll, NHAI moves Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab

Chandigarh, January 10

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the State of Punjab claiming a daily loss of Rs 1.33 crore following the prevention of toll collection “illegally” by protesters in the state.

The matter, listed today before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench, has been referred to a Division Bench for hearing after obtaining orders of the Chief Justice. After hearing senior advocate Chetan Mittal with counsel Raghujeet Madan on NHAI’s behalf, Justice Bhardwaj passed a detailed order expressing serious concern regarding law and order after placing reliance on various judgments of the Supreme Court and High Court.

Justice Bhardwaj also referred to a letter of Secretary, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and to the clauses of State Support Agreement. The detailed order passed by the Bench is not yet available.

The petition against the state, the Director-General of Police and eight Deputy Commissioners added that NHAI had to endure a loss of around Rs 1,348.77 crore “in a similar situation earlier where the toll operations were closed by an agitating union for 440 days from October 1, 2020 to December 15, 2021.” The NHAI added the protesters’ prevention of toll fee collection had resulted in a significant revenue loss to the Central Government exchequer.

The NHAI also asked for directions to the respondents to take active steps to restore law and order and to facilitate and support it in toll fee collection from the plazas located within the state of Punjab by providing security and administrative assistance for smooth functioning “against the forceful stoppage of toll plazas and illegal operation of the same by certain protesters”.