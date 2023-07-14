Loss of every single penny to be compensated, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Ferozepur (Punjab), July 14

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said his government will compensate every single penny for losses suffered in the floods that have ravaged the state.

A special ‘girdawari’ (survey to assess losses) will be conducted to assess the loss of crops, homes and others due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Punjab was battered by heavy downpour earlier this week.

Mann, on a tour of affected areas, visited the Nihala Lavera village to oversee the relief operations, according to a release.

Detailed instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners to immediately carry out 'girdawari' in the areas affected by the rain to ascertain the damage to crops, homes, animals and others on a priority, Mann said, and assured the people that the government is committed to safeguarding their interests against nature’s fury.

Mann said he has toured the state extensively to gauge the situation at the grassroot level.

The state government is duty-bound to help the people in this hour of crisis and no stone is being left unturned for this cause, Mann said and added that succour is being provided even to the last person in the state's far-flung areas.

The AAP leader said special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in the worst-affected areas so that people do not face any problem. Rescue and relief work in the worst-hit areas are being conducted on a priority, he said.

All the dams in the state are safe and water is flowing below the danger mark, he added.

The paddy crop in many fields was destroyed due to the heavy flow of water, the Punjab chief minister said.

However, to safeguard the interests of the farmers, the government will soon provide free saplings of high-yielding paddy varieties, Mann said.

The Punjab Agriculture University, the Agriculture Department's Punseed and others have been directed to plant saplings of these varieties.

These saplings will be ready in four-five days after which these will be disbursed free of cost, he said.

Floodwater has affected around 15 districts where these saplings, if needed, will be distributed to growers, Mann said, adding that the state government is with the farmers in this hour of crisis.

Noting that the floodwater has started receding, the AAP leader lauded personnel of the Border Security Force and the National Disaster Response Force for their support in the relief work.

#Bhagwant Mann #Ferozepur