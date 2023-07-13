Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Samana, July 12

For hundreds of villagers in over a dozen villages in Samana, Tuesday night will go down in memory as the darkest ever night. The villagers woke up to the panic announcements of flood but by that time the maximum damage was done and now the rising water level has submerged their crops, cattle and houses causing losses worth lakhs.

Alert for 7 villages The administration issued an alert, asking people to vacate Dwarkapur, Rampur Parta, Arnetu, Bhagwanpur, Chicharwal, Matauli, Kangthala and Guru Nanakpura villages in Shutrana

“For over 24 hours, we were left to fend for ourselves. The lone boat stationed by the local administration never had an expert to use it,” said villagers in Dharmeri and Gheura.

“Crucial hours were wasted as villagers wanted evacuation but there was no one to take them to safety in the high water levels. Even today there are two boats managing over six villages,” they added.

Farmers gherao MLA Dev Mann In Nabha, angry farmers gheraoed local MLA Dev Mann, blaming the department and the administration for deliberately saving certain pockets and leaving their fields under floods

The farmers said Mann was busy getting videos made and photos clicked, while their crops and houses were damaged by flood water

The MLA had to leave following sloganeering by the local farmers and villagers.

“We saw the floods in 1993 but this time, it was worst. The water current was so strong that we felt we would not survive. All through Tuesday night, we were running from pillar to post to save their belongings,” said septuagenarian Balbir Singh. “Our fields have submerged under six feet and our houses under three feet water. We are living on the roof-tops of our houses”, he said.

“Accompanied by the police and local administration, leaders are busy coming for photos and videos. Who will get our cattle back and pay for the fee of my two daughters in college”, said 46-year-old farmer Niranjan Singh.

“In Hashimpur Manta village, we are left at the mercy of God for over eight hours and no rescue attempts were made. Today, they are asking us to shift to relief camps”, he stated.

From erecting makeshift bandhs outside the village hutments to securing small little belongings on the terrace tops, the villagers did everything they could to hold on to whatever possible. First, they ran for lives and then for belongings.

“It was a ghastly sight with water all around. Over 50 buffaloes and cows got washed away. We felt helpless and even my dog is now missing. God will never forgive us,” said residents of village Mangta.