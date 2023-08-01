Punjab's low non-tax revenue cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 31

The decline in the state’s non-tax revenue collection has become a cause for concern. As a result, the government is now looking at ways and means to increase user charges for various services.

In the first quarter, the non-tax revenue collection was just Rs 1,123.79 crore, which was 14.3 per cent of the target (Rs 7,823.09 crore). During the corresponding period last year, the collection was Rs 1,231.38 crore.

According to information, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has pushed for increase in the non-tax revenue in a series of meetings held with heads of several departments. Sources in the Finance Department said they were examining how they could increase the user charges for various services, including the police services. They also proposed to double the user charges for all government’s guest houses. The trends in non-tax revenue collection and its sources in other states were also being studied, said a senior official of the department.

Ever since AAP has come to power, it has not increased or imposed new taxes. However, the government increased the collector rates last year to increase the stamp duty collection and hiked prices of petrol and diesel twice.

As expenditure on the power subsidy and other committed liabilities (salaries and pensions) continues to zoom, the Centre’s cut on various grants and discontinuation of the GST compensation has added to the state’s fiscal woes.

The flow of grants-in-aid from the Centre is just 9.63 per cent of the targeted grants. Thus, the state spent Rs 449.18 crore, which is just over 4 per cent of the target (Rs 10,354.53 crore).