LPG refills to be blocked for consumers without biometric Aadhaar authentication

Oil marketing companies have issued a letter to LPG distributors asking them to stop the supply of LPG refills to domestic consumers who have not completed biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA), following fresh directions from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In its letter to the chairmen and marketing directors of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, the copy of which has been sent to all LPG distributors, the Ministry said approximately 3.16 crore domestic LPG consumers had not completed BAA as on September 14.

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This was the deadline set in its earlier letter of September 1, despite repeated extensions of timelines.

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The ministry noted that explicit subsidy benefits, including DBTL and targeted subsidy, for non-BAA consumers were stopped with effect from July 1. However, such consumers continue to get refills at the regulated retail selling price, which involves an implicit subsidy and puts an additional financial burden on the exchequer. Citing the directions of the Expenditure Finance Committee, which has emphasised 100 per cent BAA compliance for prudent use of public funds, the ministry said the competent authority had approved two measures with immediate effect.

First, consumers who have not completed BAA will be blocked from availing further refills. Once authentication is done, the connection may be reactivated and the consumer will again be able to get refills at the regulated price with the applicable subsidy.