LPG shortage triggers anxiety in Punjab; black marketing on the rise

LPG shortage triggers anxiety in Punjab; black marketing on the rise

Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala/Nabha, Updated At : 08:50 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
A worker unloads a cylinder in Nabha on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Concerns over LPG availability have surfaced across parts of Punjab amid reports of reduced cylinder supplies, suspension of commercial gas distribution in some areas and technical glitches in booking systems, triggering anxiety among consumers and businesses.

The disruption has led to a spike in the sale of earthen “chulhas” and induction cooktops across the state. Many commercial establishments are also placing orders for tandoors, while several crockery stores reported running out of induction plates due to rising demand.

Panic gripped residents in Patiala district on Thursday as people queued outside gas agencies hoping to secure cylinders, with many returning empty-handed. Reports also surfaced of domestic cylinders being sold for more than Rs 1,700 and commercial cylinders allegedly fetching up to Rs 2,500 on the black market.

A tea vendor at Chhoti Baradari market said he had only one cylinder left that could last around 10 days. “I wanted to keep a spare cylinder as backup, but the agencies have run out of stock. Someone offered to transfer commercial LPG into an empty cylinder for Rs 2,500,” he said.

The shortage has affected rural areas as well. Residents from villages around Nabha were seen visiting gas agencies to refill cylinders.

Vinod Kumar, a villager from near Nabha, said he had booked a cylinder but was told the waiting period could stretch up to 25 days. “I have only one cylinder. If it does not arrive soon, I may have to start cooking on an earthen ‘chulha’ again,” he said.

In Hoshiarpur, supply of commercial cylinders has reportedly been stopped while domestic LPG allocation to dealers has been reduced under a quota system, leading to a surge in bookings.

Shyam Sunder Sharma, owner of Hotel Shiraz Regency in Hoshiarpur, said hotels and caterers were using diesel-fired “bhattis” for cooking while electric geysers were being used to heat water.

Restaurants in Ludhiana said they might shift to tandoors if the situation persisted. In Amritsar, however, no long queues were reported for domestic LPG on Thursday.

