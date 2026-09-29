LPU founder Mittal targeted for switching sides, alleges Opposition in Punjab

After two days of student unrest at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, the Opposition parties today slammed the AAP government for mishandling the situation.

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe the incident to identify those behind the LPU incident. “It is a matter for investigation how a peaceful student protest suddenly escalated after armed outsiders allegedly joined it and used our children like gunpowder to create unrest,” Jakhar said.

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He questioned whether anyone had tried to exploit the students’ emotions to stir unrest in Punjab. He alleged that when someone leaves AAP because of its policies, the party expresses its political frustration through vindictive actions.

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He also questioned whether people who felt politically threatened ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jalandhar had tried to disrupt the atmosphere at the expense of the students’ future.

Siding with the LPU management, Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon said, “Kade koi aapde ghar nu vi agg launda? (Does anyone ever set fire to his/her house?” Dhillon asked. He added, “The demands of agitating students are always genuine.”

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary today dialled LPU founder Ashok Mittal, as several students from Bihar are enrolled at the LPU. Choudhary said, “I spoke with MP Ashok Mittal regarding the safety and interests of students from Bihar. He assured of cooperation.”

Cong for independent probe

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanded an independent probe into the recent unrests at two private universities. He said only an impartial and independent inquiry could establish the facts behind the incidents.

Vengeful act, says Sukhbir

In Amritsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “AAP mischief had led to arson and violence at the LPU, and that this was a vengeful act to punish LPU Chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal for taking back his official bungalow in Delhi from AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.”

He said, “An independent probe will reveal that the AAP government was behind this entire incident. AAP did this mischief to teach a lesson to Mittal for leaving the party and joining the BJP.”

Badal also condemned the manner in which the police indulged in a brutal lathicharge against the protesting students of the LPU.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia posted, “When Ashok Mittal left AAP and joined the BJP, goons were brought in from Delhi to incite the agitation. There is video evidence in the form of the presence of walkie-talkies and weapons as the police remained mute spectators. Thousands of jobs and the education of lakhs of children are at stake. Will this bring investment to Punjab?”AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Singh Pannu commended the role of the Punjab Police in handling the sensitive situation with restraint and professionalism.

He said the government’s priority was the safety of every student studying in Punjab, and a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter.

He said, “Even when the situation escalated and the highway was blocked, the Punjab Police did not use excessive force against students. No force like batons or pellet guns was used against them. It took some time, but the situation was handled professionally.”