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Home / Punjab / LPU students leave campus as Phagwara-Jalandhar highway traffic restored after protests, police say situation under control

LPU students leave campus as Phagwara-Jalandhar highway traffic restored after protests, police say situation under control

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:16 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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LPU students leave LPU after violent protests. Grab from ANI video
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Traffic movement on National Highway-44 in Punjab's Phagwara was restored on Monday after remaining blocked for more than 15 hours during violent protests by students of Lovely Professional University (LPU), police said.

A heavy police deployment remained in place around the university as several students left the campus for their homes after the university suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28. The mid-term examinations have also been postponed until further notice.

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Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said traffic on NH-44 resumed during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and that the situation was peaceful.

SP (Investigation) Harinder Gill said students had started leaving the university after the administration announced the 10-day suspension of classes.

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“The situation has been peaceful since last night. The university administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night. The situation is peaceful. There is no protesting or anything as of now,” Gill said.

He added that police had made large-scale arrangements at all gates of the campus.

“We have made a large-scale deployment of police at all gates of the campus,” he said.

Students leave LPU after violent protests

Several students were seen leaving the campus on Monday after the university allowed them to return home during the 10-day period after consulting their parents or guardians.

Students who choose to stay back have been advised to remain inside their hostels or places of residence, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from any unrest in the interest of their safety.

A student, Vishal Kumar, said the situation had changed dramatically after violence broke out on Sunday night.

“Until yesterday morning, the situation was normal; students were protesting. But as night fell, a large number of people came from outside wearing masks and it turned violent,” he said.

Kumar alleged that vandalism took place across the campus and said many students were now opting to return home because of safety concerns.

“There was so much violence at night. Then we got a message from the university about the 10-day holiday. Everyone is leaving for home now. Safety is an issue. The scenes last night were horrific,” he said.

Heavy police deployment after campus violence

The protests erupted after claims circulated about an alleged rape of a female student by an outsider on the university premises. Police said a rape case had been registered against an unknown person on a complaint by students and an SIT had been formed to investigate the matter.

The university, however, had described the claims about the alleged crime taking place on the campus as “rumours”.

The protests turned violent on Sunday evening when students blocking NH-44 allegedly clashed with police. Officials said some protesters threw water bottles at police personnel, following which police resorted to a lathi charge.

The protesters then moved towards the campus, where officials said stones were pelted at police personnel and their vehicles, leaving several cops injured.

A heavy police force led by ADGP M F Farooqui entered the campus late Sunday night. Senior officers, including Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh, DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla and Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, accompanied the force during a flag march.

Viral videos from the campus purportedly showed protesters damaging window panes and flower pots and setting some objects on fire, while slogans seeking justice could be heard.

The LPU violence came a day after a separate incident at Chitkara University in Patiala, where students allegedly set a police vehicle on fire following unverified claims about the deaths of two female students.

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