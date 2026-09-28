LPU under lockdown: Over 2,000 personnel deployed as police restore calm after violent student stir in Phagwara

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara after student protests over an alleged rape of a university student turned violent on Sunday, prompting authorities to step up security on the campus.

Punjab Police conducted a flag march at the university as authorities worked to restore normalcy and reassure students and their families amid concerns triggered by reports circulating on social media.

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SP (Investigation) Harinder Gill says, "The situation has been peaceful since last night. The University Administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night. The situation is peaceful. There is no protesting or anything as of now. We have made a large-scale deployment of Police at all gates of the campus..."

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#WATCH | SP (Investigation) Harinder Gill says, "The situation has been peaceful since last night. The University Administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night. The situation is peaceful. There is no protesting or… https://t.co/yDaMO0gxph pic.twitter.com/NAGmssNLkg — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said the situation was under control and that adequate security had been deployed to maintain law and order throughout the night.

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“We will ensure security on the campus throughout the night. A force of over 2,000 personnel is currently deployed here. Law and order has been fully maintained and restored,” Farooqui said.

He said the police operation was still underway and appealed to families not to worry about the safety of students staying in the university hostels.

“To the families whose daughters are staying in the hostel here: please do not worry; everyone is safe. The atmosphere here is completely calm, and the university students are also cooperating with us in restoring peace,” the ADGP said.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh also dismissed reports of disturbances inside the hostels as rumours, saying police had checked all hostel facilities.

“First of all, reports of disturbances in the hostels were merely rumours. All hostels have been checked, and there are no issues. Traffic has resumed, and the situation is normal,” Singh said.

He added that other issues would be resolved through discussions with students and assured families that all students were safe.

The protests had led to disruptions in traffic in the area. A truck driver, Vikas Yadav, said he and others had been stranded since early morning.

“We have been stranded since 7 AM; there is no sign of things opening up yet. We are extremely distressed. We have had to abandon our vehicles and flee,” he said.

LPU postpones exams, suspends classes

Amid the unrest, LPU postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice, citing the safety and well-being of students.

The university also announced the suspension of regular classes for 10 days from September 28.

The administration appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected with the university for further updates.

The protests erupted early Sunday after reports circulated on social media about the alleged rape of a student inside the university campus. The incident and the circumstances surrounding the allegations are subject to the ongoing process by the authorities.

with ANI inputs