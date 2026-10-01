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Home / Punjab / LPU violence: 4 FIRs registered, 3 sent to police remand

LPU violence: 4 FIRs registered, 3 sent to police remand

Police produced three persons before court; they were identified as James Dahiya, an LPU student from Sonipat, Haryana, and Gagan and Kamal, both residents of Phagwara

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:58 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Three persons were produced before a local court, which granted the police three days’ remand for further questioning. iStock photo
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Phagwara police have registered four separate FIRs in connection with incidents of alleged vandalism, property damage, obstruction and violence reported at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and in adjoining areas on September 27 and 28.

As part of the ongoing investigation, three persons were produced before a local court, which granted the police three days’ remand for further questioning.

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According to information available, FIR No. 162 dated September 27 was registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the reported vandalism at the LPU campus.

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Another case, FIR No. 163 dated September 28 was registered at Police Station Satnampura, Phagwara, under Sections 326(g), 324(4) and 309(4) of the BNS, along with Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, against unidentified persons.

During the investigation, police produced three persons before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Harshvir Singh Sandhu at the Phagwara court. They were identified as James Dahiya, an LPU student from Sonipat, Haryana, and Gagan and Kamal, both residents of Phagwara. Police stated that Gagan and Kamal are not students of the university.

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The court granted three days’ police remand of the three accused to facilitate further investigation. Police are examining their alleged roles in the incidents and collecting additional evidence.

According to police sources, 19 persons have been named in FIR No. 163. Among them is Mohammad Farhat, whose videos reportedly circulated on social media during the incidents. Police said the investigation is underway to determine the role of each individual named in the case.

Meanwhile, FIR No. 105 dated September 28, 2026, was registered at Police Station Sadar Phagwara under Section 285 of the BNS and Section 8B of the National Highways Act, 1956, against unidentified persons.

In another development, FIR No. 106 dated September 28 was registered at Police Station Sadar Phagwara under Sections 109, 132, 221, 326(b), 326(g) and 324(5) of the BNS against unidentified persons. Police said the case pertains to the alleged burning of police vehicles during the unrest.

Officials said statements are being recorded and evidence is being examined as part of the ongoing probe. Police have indicated that additional legal provisions may be added to the cases, if required, based on the evidence collected during the investigation.

The investigation into the incidents remains in progress, and further action is expected in accordance with the findings of the police inquiry.

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