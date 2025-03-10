LPU win overall trophy at inter-university youth fest

Lovely Professional University (LPU) made history by becoming the overall champions at the 38th Inter-University National Youth Festival, organised under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU). LPU won the prestigious AIU trophy for the second consecutive year, outshining all the Indian universities and institutions. The three-day festival saw over 2,400 students from more than 148 universities competing in 28 different events.

LPU claimed the top spot by winning the first place in theatre and cultural procession categories, while securing the overall runners-up position in music, literary and fine arts category, solidifying its dominance across a range of artistic disciplines. The students of the university delivered stellar performances across various categories, earning a total of 18 medals. This included 10 gold medals in non-percussion, western group dance, orchestra, debate, skit, mime, mimicry, on-the-spot painting, poster-making and the cultural procession competition. LPU also secured four silver medals in percussion, one-act play, rangoli and cartoon-making, alongside four bronze medals in light vocal solo, Indian group song, elocution and classical dance.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal expressed his joy over the accomplishments of students, saying, “The victory reflects the relentless hard work and immense talent of our students, who have once again demonstrated their excellence.”