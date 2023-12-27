LS poll: Inspectors, SIs with 3 yrs in a district to be moved out

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 26

Hundreds of inspectors and their immediate juniors will be transferred from one district or range to another police range across the state. Months before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Punjab Police have asked all commissioners, IGs and DIGs to send a list of inspectors and sub-inspectors who have completed three years of service in one district over the past four years.

Last week, the Election Commission of India had asked the state governments, including Punjab, to transfer officials directly associated with the elections who have been posted in their home districts and those who have spent three of the last four years in one district.

In a letter to all police range IGs, DIGs, commissioners, AIGs and the Government Railway Police, the Punjab DGP has directed them to furnish the required list. “All such officers should be transferred to the district under their supervision as per the Election Commission’s guidelines,” reads the letter sent on December 23.

The letter also states that a separate list of all officers who need to be transferred be sent to the DGP office. The letter states that any officers completing three years in one district by June 30, 2024, be shifted and a compliance report sent to the office by December 26. The DGP office has also asked for a separate list of such officers retiring in 2024.

“We have prepared the list and soon these officers will be shifted as per directions,” said a senior IPS officer.

The Election Commission directions come in keeping with its “consistent policy” of not posting officers directly involved with the conduct of elections in their home districts or places where they have served for a long period.

“This (transfers) is important to ensure that the officials who develop close ties with local politicians do not come under pressure during the elections,” said a senior officer.

“Hundreds of such officers are shifted from one district to another during election days, but they return to the same district once the code of conduct is lifted. Local leaders are instrumental in getting them back in their constituencies,” said the officer.

