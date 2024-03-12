LS polls: Contract staff body to oppose those ignoring demands

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 11

Outsourced employees working in national banks have threatened to oppose candidates being launched in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by those political parties which had shown unconcern towards their long pending demands.

They have announced to support only those parties which include their demands in their manifesto for the LS elections.

Extra payment for overtime, hike in salary at DC rate instead of contract rate, leave rules, provident fund, bonus, health insurance facilities at par with other employees, were cited among major demands.

Office-bearers and activists of Outsourcing All Bank Employees Union led by state president Dilbag Singh and general secretary Gurvinder Singh alleged that successive governments had failed to accept and implement their genuine demands.

“Though we have been working much harder than regular employees, the authorities and colleagues have been maltreating us on petty issues,” said Dilbag while handing over a memorandum to Congress MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai.

The activists alleged that all pleas made to the Union Government led by PM Narendra Modi, through various channels during the past couple of years had fallen on deaf ears of the authorities in various national banks and senior functionaries in Finance Ministry.

Having failed to get their demands accepted during the ensuing term of the NDA Government, the office-bearers and activists of the union have threatened to oppose candidates being launched by the parties in regime in the Union Government.

“We have constituted district wise committees of activists, which will organise events to spread awareness of the government's unconcern towards genuine demands of the outfit and others,” said Dilbag.

“Have been treated in unfair manner”

Office-bearers and activists of Outsourcing All Bank Employees Union led by state president Dilbag Singh and general secretary Gurvinder Singh alleged that successive governments had failed to accept and implement their genuine demands. “Though we have been working much harder than regular employees, the authorities and colleagues have been maltreating us on petty issues,” said Dilbag.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Malerkotla