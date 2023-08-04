LS Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP for rest of monsoon session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today suspended the party’s lone MP in the Lok Sabha, Sushil Kumar Rinku, for the rest of the monsoon session for his ‘unruly’ behaviour in the House.

He was suspended after he threw papers at the Chair when the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha

Rinku said, “No problem even if I have to face suspension every day for opposing the Bill because it seeks to weaken the elected government of Delhi and strengthen the unelected bureaucrats by giving them powers. This is a direct attack on the federal structure of the Constitution.”

Rinku, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a bypoll in May, took oath as member on July 20, the first day of the ongoing Parliament session.

He is the second AAP member to be suspended from the remainder of the ongoing session after Sanjay Singh, a party MP from the Rajya Sabha, was suspended from the Upper House for creating a ruckus on the Manipur violence issue. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution to suspend Rinku. Birla sought the approval of the House before announcing his decision.

